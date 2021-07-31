Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on September 15th

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:CPF opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

