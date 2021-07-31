CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.47

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $1.30. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 10,953 shares trading hands.

CESDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from $2.15 to $2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.52.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

