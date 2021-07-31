Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of CEG stock opened at GBX 1.85 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Challenger Energy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.