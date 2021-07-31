Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIAFF opened at $5.54 on Friday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.