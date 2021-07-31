Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $31,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.92.

GTLS stock opened at $155.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

