Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 20,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 364,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

