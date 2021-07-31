Chemed (NYSE:CHE) PT Raised to $609.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $604.00 to $609.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE CHE opened at $476.02 on Thursday. Chemed has a 1-year low of $417.41 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.95.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.37, for a total transaction of $1,432,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,497 shares in the company, valued at $67,069,052.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 52.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

