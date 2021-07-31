Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.70. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$6.62, with a volume of 246,146 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHE.UN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price (down from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.69.

The firm has a market cap of C$702.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.01.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

