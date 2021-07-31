Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives $98.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.47.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Barclays began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,420. Chewy has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,185.00, a P/E/G ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,164,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,899 shares of company stock worth $19,088,529. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 439.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.