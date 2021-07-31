Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHWY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.55.
CHWY opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,185.00, a PEG ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68.
In related news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Chewy by 439.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
