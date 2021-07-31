Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHWY. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.55.

CHWY opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $49.91 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,185.00, a PEG ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Chewy by 439.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

