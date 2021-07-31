Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at Scotiabank

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins reissued a hold rating and set a C$11.55 target price (down previously from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of PPRQF stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

