Chubb (NYSE:CB) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.06.

CB opened at $168.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 189.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

