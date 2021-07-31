CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) vs. Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Head to Head Contrast

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group 38.09% 19.62% 14.64%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CI Financial and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75 Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI Financial currently has a consensus price target of $25.36, indicating a potential upside of 39.02%. Given CI Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CI Financial and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.04 $355.32 million $1.83 9.97 Diamond Hill Investment Group $126.39 million 4.35 $38.66 million N/A N/A

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group beats CI Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

