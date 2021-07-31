CIBC Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$43.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.88.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$36.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. Saputo has a one year low of C$31.85 and a one year high of C$42.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.39.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

