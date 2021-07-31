CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

CU has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.38.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$36.55 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.22.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$907.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1367176 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

