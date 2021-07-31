CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.
CU has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.38.
Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$36.55 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.22.
In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.