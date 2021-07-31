Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to announce earnings per share of $4.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.79. Cigna reported earnings per share of $5.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $20.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $23.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.90 to $25.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price target on Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.81.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,067,000 after acquiring an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $800,023,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after acquiring an additional 398,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $229.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

