Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited decreased its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Cigna were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $229.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.04. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.81.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

