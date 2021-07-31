Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 1,956 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYLD. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 108,866 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BYLD opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.25. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

