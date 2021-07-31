Citadel Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,039,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,807,000 after buying an additional 117,561 shares during the period.

Shares of SIXS stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.62. 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $49.24.

