Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abcam were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Abcam by 11.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Abcam by 15.6% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,069,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 144,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Abcam by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after buying an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Abcam by 9.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,152,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after buying an additional 95,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABCM opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00. Abcam plc has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

