Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $845,000 Investment in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after acquiring an additional 126,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 422,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 378,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after buying an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

PRLD stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.21. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.03.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $408,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,922. 77.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prelude Therapeutics Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.