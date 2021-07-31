Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 65,264 Shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) by 606.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,264 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Galileo Acquisition worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 376.6% during the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,020 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 626,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100,009 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLEO opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Galileo Acquisition in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Galileo Acquisition Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

