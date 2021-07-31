Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 516,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 148,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after buying an additional 89,705 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter.

RFDI stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $73.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51.

