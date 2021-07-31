Citigroup Inc. Has $27,000 Stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eargo were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $36.00 on Friday. Eargo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

