Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,479 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Regis were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Regis during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regis by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 148,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Regis during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000.

Get Regis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $285.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). Regis had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.