Citrix Systems, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $100.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.58.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Barclays lowered Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

