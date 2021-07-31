Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.22 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.13.

CTXS stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,687. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.14. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $148.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

