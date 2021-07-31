Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLZNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Clariant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant stock remained flat at $$21.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 842. Clariant has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.6534 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.19%.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.