Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,231,722.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,683.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

