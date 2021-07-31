Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.64. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 74,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 452,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

