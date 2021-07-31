Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CLSD. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

CLSD stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $283.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.35.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

