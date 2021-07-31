CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.84 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

