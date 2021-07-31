CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Issues Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

Shares of NYSE:CNX traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 4,185,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

