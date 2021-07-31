Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.58.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $3,794,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,849 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.