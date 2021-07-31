Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $69.79, but opened at $73.68. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 21,966 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.99. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $462,515,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,206,000 after buying an additional 911,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

