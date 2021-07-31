Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $54.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on COHU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.41. 757,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,728. Cohu has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.