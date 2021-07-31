Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cohu has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.98.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cohu by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

