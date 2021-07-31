Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 181.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 17.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $9,481,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in General Motors by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 114,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Shares of GM stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.