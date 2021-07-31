Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $408,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,900,601. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

