Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $502,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after buying an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,773,000 after buying an additional 266,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 413,004 shares of company stock valued at $44,629,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.82. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.38 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

