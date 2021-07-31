Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,473.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $900.22 and a 12 month high of $1,519.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,375.27. The company has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 238.39% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.