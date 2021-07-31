Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $617,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,568.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,480.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,414.00 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.37.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

