Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $328,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45.
In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $318,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,633 shares of company stock worth $985,320 over the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
