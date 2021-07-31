Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $328,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $318,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,633 shares of company stock worth $985,320 over the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

