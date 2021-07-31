Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,972 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 84.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 28,972 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $170.53 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

