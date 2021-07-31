Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,258 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $371.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

