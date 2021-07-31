Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Colfax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

CFX traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,486. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.89.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

