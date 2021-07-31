Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERX) Short Interest Down 45.5% in July

Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:CERX remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26. Colombia Energy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
Colombia Energy Resources Company Profile
See Also: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Colombia Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombia Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.