Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERX) Short Interest Down 45.5% in July

Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:CERX remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26. Colombia Energy Resources has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Colombia Energy Resources Company Profile

Colombia Energy Resources, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, developing, operating, and exploring metallurgical coal assets in the Republic of Colombia, South America. It owns coal mining concession contracts. The company was founded by Daniel Frederick Carlson and Edward P. Mooney on November 6, 1996 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

