Colony Group LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 75.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $1,896,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.78.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $176.96 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

