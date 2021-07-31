Colony Group LLC Acquires 881 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,810 shares of company stock worth $8,203,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $312.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.76. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $175.65 and a twelve month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.08.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

