Colony Group LLC Boosts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $271.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.36. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $272.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.33.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

